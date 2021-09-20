Gun 'flashed' outside North Division, MPS says

Milwaukee police responded to North Division High School near 9th and Center after "an individual with a gun flashed that weapon outside the school building" Monday, Sept. 20, according to a statement from Milwaukee Public Schools.

According to MPS, a "Code Red alert" was issued and students remained in place "in an abundance of caution."

Police were contacted by school leaders to investigate.

The scene was cleared, the alert was lifted, and "the school day continued without further incident," according to MPS.

Milwaukee police say there is no indication that any shots were fired.

There were no injuries to students or staff.

Milwaukee police say anyone with any information is asked to call 414-935-7232 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.