Grupo Frontera to play at Fiserv Forum, part of new tour

article

After just releasing its newest album "Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada" last week, Grupo Frontera surprised fans by announcing a new tour.

The "Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada" tour, produced by Live Nation, will stop at Fiserv Forum on Sept. 8.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday, May 14, at 10 a.m. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m. on the Fiserv Forum website.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to a press release, after kicking off its career in 2022 with the success of its viral TikTok cover of Morat’s "No Se Va," the Texas-based band Grupo Frontera are thrilled to unveil its focus track "Los Dos" with Morat themselves, a collaboration that underscores the significance of the Colombian pop band’s role in propelling them to overnight stardom.