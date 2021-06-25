Groundbreaking for Milwaukee Recreation playfield on north side

Milwaukee Recreation broke ground on Friday afternoon, June 25 for the Green Bay Playfield on the city's north side (3818 N. 8th Street).

The groundbreaking is part of the department's multi-year effort to renovate a network of 52 playfields throughout the city.

A news release says through community engagement sessions, surveys, and conversations with partners and stakeholders, the surrounding neighborhood has been instrumental to the Green Bay Playfieldrenovation design process.

Rendering of Green Bay Playfield, Milwaukee

The revitalized playfield will include new basketball and tennis courts, a splash pad, playground equipment, seating areas, and additional green space.

Rendering of Green Bay Playfield, Milwaukee

On Tuesday, June 29, Milwaukee Recreation will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Franklin Square Playfield (2643 N. 13th Street). The renovated space there now includes basketball courts, playground equipment, a splash pad, shade structures, a multi-purpose field, and the first playfield obstacle course.

Franklin Square is the sixth renovation project Milwaukee Recreation has completed in the last three years.

Learn more about the playfield renovation projects by Milwaukee Recreation.