Grothman defeats Zarbano in Wisconsin's 6th District; view results

The Brief Glenn Grothman defeated John Zarbano in the race for Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District. Grothman, a Republican, was first elected to the seat in 2014. Zarbano, a Democrat, ran unopposed in the August primary.



Incumbent U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wisconsin) defeated Democrat challenger John Zarbano on Tuesday in the race for Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District.

Who is Glenn Grothman?

Grothman grew up in Thiensville and graduated from Homestead High School. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and a Juris Doctor.

In 2014, Grothman was first elected to serve Wisconsin's 6th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Incumbent Tom Petri, a fellow Republican, did not seek reelection that year. He has won reelection to each term since, including in 2022 when he faced Republican challenger Douglas Mullenix in the primary.

Grothman served in both the Wisconsin Assembly (2003-2005) and the Wisconsin Senate (2005-2015) before he was elected to Congress. He was a practicing attorney prior to serving as an elected official.

The Grothman campaign lists manufacturing, U.S. border security and tax reform as key issues for the Republican incumbent. You can find details about Grothman's stance on those issues and others on his campaign website.

Who is John Zarbano?

Zarbano was born in Nebraska where he attended high school and earned degrees from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He later graduated with a law degree from the University of Tulsa. He moved to Wisconsin with his wife in 1998.

In August, Zarbano ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

The Zarbano campaign lists women's reproductive rights, immigration and workers' rights as key issues for the Democrat challenger. You can find details about Zarbano's stance on those issues and others on his campaign website.