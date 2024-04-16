Groppi’s Food Market; staple in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood

Groppi’s Food Market
Looking for a food market that has some of the best produce, cheese, and specialty pastas in town? Groppi Food Market in Bayview has it and so much more! Christina Van Zelst takes a look at why this local family-owned food market has been a favorite for more than 110 years.
Groppi Food Market in Bayview
Full-service bar
Fresh bakery or fresh grilled sausages
Specialty meats and handcrafted items
Christina Van Zelst in with one of the new owners that plans to keep a tasty tradition alive.
Produce, cheese, and specialty pastas
Christina Van Zelst has a look at why this local family-owned food market has been a favorite for more than 110 years.