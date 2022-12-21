Grocery stores packed before winter storm 'so we can be snowed in'

Grocery stores are usually busy leading up to the holiday, but parking lots and check-out lines were fuller than normal Wednesday, Dec. 21 with the winter storm on our doorstep. A winter storm warning takes effect Thursday morning, Dec. 22 for all of southeast Wisconsin, lasting until Saturday morning.

For so many, just getting their hands on what they were looking for was a sigh of relief, but shoppers said no matter what Mother Nature brings for Christmas, the recipe for a solid holiday weekend starts with food.

They weren't quite Santa's sleigh, but inside Metcalfe's Market in Wauwatosa, shopping carts held the gifts so many searched for.

"I'm getting cupcakes, but also I'm getting last-minute meats and stuff so we can be snowed in," said Lori Moore. "If we're snowed in, we'll be OK."

One after another, parents and their children crisscrossed the aisles, grabbing the necessities and other holiday fixings just in time for the weekend.

"Trying to beat the rush," said John Over. "Had a bunch of stuff that we ordered from a different place that wasn't ready on time, so we had to run over here."

Whether winter storm or holiday gathering, shoppers said their lists were the same.

"I just wanted to make sure to get over here as quick as I could to get the last couple things," said Kyle Crossman.

While selection varied from store to store, the-last minute rush made the check-out process a little slower.

"Not crazy – just longer lines, but yeah, everybody's got the holiday spirit I think," said Laura Kieckhaefer.

That spirit made the stress a little easier to deal with, knowing the memories to come would all revolve around food.

"It's so important," said Kyle Crossman. "We always just do everything homemade and together, and that's the time that we all spend together is cooking and cleaning up. That's our family time. That's really what it's all about."