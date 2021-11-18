Expand / Collapse search

Greyhound bus incident in Pewaukee, company sends ‘thoughts and prayers’

Pewaukee
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Crime scene tape surrounded a Greyhound bus in Pewaukee Thursday night, Nov. 18. 

The bus ended up stopping in a parking lot near Redford Boulevard and I-94 just after 6 p.m.

Law enforcement has yet to get back to us on what this may be. We do know the bus was headed from Chicago to Minneapolis.

Greyhound said in a statement their "thoughts and prayers are with all who were impacted by today's event."

