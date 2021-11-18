Greyhound bus incident in Pewaukee, company sends ‘thoughts and prayers’

article

Crime scene tape surrounded a Greyhound bus in Pewaukee Thursday night, Nov. 18.

The bus ended up stopping in a parking lot near Redford Boulevard and I-94 just after 6 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Law enforcement has yet to get back to us on what this may be. We do know the bus was headed from Chicago to Minneapolis.

Greyhound said in a statement their "thoughts and prayers are with all who were impacted by today's event."