Greenfield soldier accused of stalking, attempted homicide enters plea

A soldier from Greenfield accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Prosecutors said 18-year-old Stuart Rutowski also sent text messages to his parents about wanting to be a serial killer. He's accused of stalking and wanting to kill a woman he graduated with from Whitnall High School earlier this year.

A criminal complaint states phone records show Rutowski admitted to leaving a box in the woods near their house – which had a knife, rope and serial killer costume. Prosecutors said a U.S. Army First Lieutenant heard from Rutowski's parents, who were concerned about the messages he sent them.

A police detective reviewed videos on the defendant's phone. They showed instances in which Rutowski expressed "his intentions to kill the girl he was stalking," the complaint said. They also showed off items like a black gown, mask and a knife. The detective also searched the 18-year-old's room "and found a notebook containing the word 'kill' written multiple times."

On Nov. 3, a different woman filed a restraining order against Rutowski. Court documents said he got in her truck wearing a costume and waited to attack her outside Muskego High School, but she "took too long."

Army investigators indicated Rutowski joined the Army in June 2023 and was subsequently administratively expelled for this investigation.