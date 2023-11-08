Greenfield soldier accused of stalking, wanting to be a serial killer

A U.S. soldier from Greenfield is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors say he sent text messages to his parents about wanting to be a serial killer. The accused is Stuart Rutowski.

Rutowski is accused of stalking and wanting to kill a woman he graduated with from Whitnall High School earlier this year.

"Someone was leaving chocolates on her car, notes," said the mother of the woman who spoke with FOX6 News, but did not want to show her face, fearing for her daughter's safety.

The mother wants people to know what happened.

"On her way home from schools she would see him sitting in a parking lot just watching her," the mother said.

The mother said her daughter and Rutowski had classes together, but that was the extent of their relationship.

Phone records show Rutowski admitting to leaving a box in the woods near their house which had a knife, rope and serial killer costume.

"The things he was going to do if given the opportunity just really struck us," the mother said.

Prosecutors say a U.S. Army First Lieutenant heard from Rutowski's parents who were concerned about the messages he sent them.

Father text: "And eventually given the opportunity u will try and kill her"

Defendant text: "Eventually yes"

A police detective reviewed videos on the defendant's phone. They showed instances in which Rutowski expressed "his intentions to kill the girl he was stalking," the complaint says. They also showed off items like a black gown, mask and a knife. The detective also searched the defendant's room "and found a notebook containing the word 'kill' written multiple times," the complaint says.

"It’s hard to hear that about your own daughter," the mother said.

On Nov. 3, a different woman filed a restraining order against Rutowski. Court documents say he got in her truck wearing a costume and waiting to attack her outside Muskego High School, but she "took too long."

Army investigators indicated Rutowski joined the Army in June 2023 and was subsequently administratively expelled for this investigation.

FOX6 News reached out to the U.S. Army and Rutowski's parents for comment – and have not heard back.

Rutowski made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, Nov. 6. Cash bond was set at $250,000.