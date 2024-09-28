Expand / Collapse search

Greenfield crash: Semi hit disabled car on Layton Avenue, 1 dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated  September 28, 2024 3:44pm CDT
Greenfield
Jackknifed semi near Highway 100 and Layton

GREENFIELD Wis. - A Greenfield crash involving a semi-truck left one person dead on Saturday.

Police said the semi struck a disabled car on Layton Avenue just east of Highway 100 and proceeded to hit a utility pole. The lone occupant of the car was found dead inside the vehicle.

The driver of the semi, a 59-year-old Texas man, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. He was not injured.

Layton Avenue had been part of a detour due to the I-894 eastbound closure. That detour was temporarily changed to use Cold Spring Road between 108th Street and 92nd Street.

