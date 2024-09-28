Greenfield crash: Semi hit disabled car on Layton Avenue, 1 dead

article

The Brief A semi struck a disabled car and then a power pole on Layton Avenue near Highway 100 in Greenfield on Saturday. The lone occupant of the car died. The semi driver was not hurt. Police said the semi driver is cooperating with investigators.



A Greenfield crash involving a semi-truck left one person dead on Saturday.

Police said the semi struck a disabled car on Layton Avenue just east of Highway 100 and proceeded to hit a utility pole. The lone occupant of the car was found dead inside the vehicle.

The driver of the semi, a 59-year-old Texas man, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. He was not injured.

Layton Avenue had been part of a detour due to the I-894 eastbound closure. That detour was temporarily changed to use Cold Spring Road between 108th Street and 92nd Street.

