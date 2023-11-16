Greenfield school bus passed with stop sign out, driver concerned

A Greenfield school bus driver voiced concern after video captured one school bus passing another that had its flashing stop sign out Thursday morning, Nov. 16.

"The safety of these children is my number one priority," said school bus driver Tasheena Metoxen. "I love working with the kids, love the flexibility of the hours."

Metoxen said she has been a bus driver in Greenfield for about a year. She said another school bus passed her not once but twice within a week when she had her stop sign out.

"It was a shock seeing that same bus run the red light again," she said.

Metoxen said she reported the first incident to her company. She said they called the other bus' company, Wisconsin Central School Bus, to let them know what had happened.

"It's very offensive because we’re taught every day about the safety and concerns of keeping these kids safe," said Metoxen.

When it happened again Thursday morning, Metoxen took matters into her own hands and went to the police. According to a police report, an officer spoke to the boss of the driver who ran the stop sign. The officer was told the matter would be handled internally, and the driver would receive further training. Metoxen said that’s not enough.

"Making sure that he’s aware of the consequences, and the consequences are him potentially losing his CDL," Metoxen said.

The police report also said the officer told the company that the driver was at risk of a citation if the incident happened again. For Metoxen, a mom of four, she said she's just thinking about the students.

"One of these he’s going to hit a child, to me that could be my child," she said.

FOX6 News also reached out to Wisconsin Central School Bus for comment on this story, but did not hear back by Thursday's deadline.