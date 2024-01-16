article

A school bus was involved in a Greenfield crash on Tuesday morning, Jan. 16.

It happened near 108th and Cold Spring around 8:15 p.m. Police said another vehicle ran a red light and hit the bus.

There were no children on the bus at the time, and police said the bus driver had minor injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle was not hurt.

The driver of the striking vehicle will be cited for running the red light, police said.