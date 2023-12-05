Homeless emergency kits; Greenfield retirement residents help out

article

Residents at a Milwaukee-area assisted living facility are helping people experiencing homelessness this holiday season in a partnership with the police.

Judy Gratz said she has always lived life to the fullest. Now she lives at Clement Manor in Greenfield and her love for life isn’t slowing down.

"I took many trips in my life," Gratz said. "Now I can be helpful when I’m sitting and doing things to help other people."

Gatz and other residents at the assisted living facility put together packages for families in need. These include things like hats, hand warmers, socks and water.

"It just means everything," Clement Manor resident Ellen Bohman said. "I enjoy doing it."

Residents finalized the packages Tuesday, putting them in bags for the Milwaukee Police Department. Officers picked them up and will deliver the supplies to shelters across the metro-Milwaukee area.

"This is one of my favorite days of the year, being able to come here," Milwaukee Police Capt. James Campbell said.

"It’s fun," Clement Manor Board Chairman Phil Dougherty said. "You get a real impression that they enjoy what they’re doing. They appreciate that they’re a part of something bigger than themselves."

It's a win-win for the residents, police and those who need the supplies. The residents said it helps them engage with the community, keep their minds stimulated and have a sense of purpose.

"I’m glad we’re doing all we can to help them and make their life a little happier this time of year," Gratz said.