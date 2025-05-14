Greenfield Public Library going fine-free beginning June 1, 2025

article

The Brief Beginning June 1, the Greenfield Public Library will eliminate overdue fines on most materials. The library’s overdue fines previously accounted for just 0.0006% of its annual budget. Patrons are still encouraged to return materials on time to keep items available for others.



The Greenfield Public Library will eliminate overdue fines on most materials beginning June 1, 2025.

Eliminate overdue fines

What we know:

According to a news release, this decision, approved by the Library Board, underscores the library’s ongoing commitment to equitable access for all members of the community.

The fine-free policy is expected to encourage more residents to use the library’s educational, recreational, and enrichment resources, boosting library card sign-ups and increasing circulation.

The library’s overdue fines previously accounted for just 0.0006% of its annual budget.

What they're saying:

"The cost of processing and enforcing fines often outweighed the amount collected. We’ve seen from other public libraries that going fine-free does not lead to an increase in lost or unreturned materials," said Library Director Jennifer Einwalter.

"Our Board felt that eliminating fines is a step toward the greater good," said Creston Fleming, Library Board President. "We believe the value of access to library services, collections, and welcoming spaces far outweighs the impact of overdue fines on individuals and families. This change helps ensure that everyone can benefit equally from all the library has to offer."

Patrons are still encouraged to return materials on time to keep items available for others. The library will continue to send reminders by text, email, or phone based on a patron’s preferred contact method.

What You Need to Know

Overdue fines will no longer apply to most materials.

Items not returned will still incur a replacement fee.

Accounts with lost items must return them or pay the replacement fee before borrowing more.

Reminders will continue to be sent for due dates and overdue items.

Items borrowed from other libraries may still be subject to fines, based on that library’s policies.

Exceptions: Fines Will Still Apply to the Following:

Explore Passes

Laptops

Library of Things

Video Games

Wireless Hotspots