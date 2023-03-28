Greenfield police chase; 2 in custody, vehicle reported stolen

article

Two people were taken into custody Tuesday morning, March 28 following a police chase in Greenfield.

It began just before 1 a.m. on Forest Home, between 51st and 60th, after police spotted a stolen vehicle.

A pit maneuver was performed, and two people were taken into custody near Layton and Lincoln. Drugs, a sawzall and a car jack were found in the vehicle. Charges are pending.