Greenfield Narcan vending machine; city expands harm reduction service

Greenfield Fire, Health and Police departments have expanded their life-saving harm reduction strategies – by adding a new Narcan vending machine at Fire Station 92.

Greenfield was invited to pilot one of two Narcan vending machines in Wisconsin through the Narcan Direct Program. Officials say that pilot program was a success, with 1500 Fentanyl test strips and 528 doses of nasal Naloxone being distributed in the first 6 months.

Individuals can access the new Narcan vending machine year-round, 24/7 at Station 92 – 4333 S. 92nd Street in Greenfield. This machine is free to access and can be accessed with no questions asked.

A news release says between 2019 and 2022, Greenfield lost 58 residents to fatal overdose, with 16 deaths in 2022 alone.

To learn more about the harm reduction services offered in Greenfield, you are invited to visit safegreenfield.com.