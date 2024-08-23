Greenfield crash near 108th and Beloit, motorcyclist seriously hurt

article

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a Greenfield crash on Friday morning.

It happened near 108th and Beloit around 11:15 a.m. Police said a motorcycle and a car collided.

The motorcyclist, identified as a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Featured article

The driver of the car, a 67-year-old New Berlin woman, was not hurt. She remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with crash reconstruction at the scene.