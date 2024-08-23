Expand / Collapse search

Greenfield crash near 108th and Beloit, motorcyclist seriously hurt

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 23, 2024 3:08pm CDT
Greenfield
Greenfield Police Department

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a Greenfield crash on Friday morning.

It happened near 108th and Beloit around 11:15 a.m. Police said a motorcycle and a car collided.

The motorcyclist, identified as a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, a 67-year-old New Berlin woman, was not hurt. She remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with crash reconstruction at the scene.