Greenfield man paralyzed, new wheelchair could open new paths

A Greenfield family is hoping to bring joy to their son's life two years after a spinal cord injury left him paralyzed.

Eli Cianciola, 21, said he's happiest in the great outdoors.

"Going to the beach, getting up next to the water," he said.

Since 2021, Cianciola's ability to do those activities has looked different.

"I was downtown and riding my bike, and I fell," he said. "Sat down on a wall, and then I passed out and fell backwards on an 18-foot ledge."

Eli Cianciola

Cianciola suffered a major spinal cord injury and is now paralyzed from the chest down.

"It’s a lot of boundaries, lot of things to get through – it’s not easy," he said.

"Right after the injury, the first thing he said to us in the emergency room was, ‘I’m so thankful my brain is okay,’" said Carrie Cianciola, Eli's mother. "He could’ve said, ‘My life is over,’ but that isn’t what he said."

Carrie said despite all challenges, Eli has kept a positive mindset.

"We had a family reunion not too long ago, and his cousins and brother were all on the beach. He was able only to get as far as the grass," she said. "I would just love for him to be able to do the things that he used to enjoy in life."

Carrie said with a 4x4 off-road wheelchair, her son would be able to more fully enjoy what he loves.

"He's only 21. He has his whole life ahead of him. He could have this chair for the rest of his life," she said.

But that wheelchair costs around $34,000. Carrie has been raising money through a GoFundMe online fundraiser in hopes donations will help. So far, the family has raised about a third of their goal

"As a mom, that’s all I want for him: To be able to live the fullest life that he possibly could," she said.