Greenfield hit-and-run: Muskego man sentenced to 3 years prison

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Walter Grebe of Muskego on Thursday, March 2 to three years prison plus an additional four years of extended supervision in connection with a hit-and-run crash in May 2022.

Grebe, 34, pleaded no contest on Dec. 16, 2022 to a hit-and-run charge after a crash seriously injured a Greenfield student last May.

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, Greenfield officers were called to the intersection of Loomis Road and Edgerton Avenue on Saturday night, May 21, 2022 for a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash.

Trevor Le-Morrison; Walter Grebe

Investigators spoke with witnesses who had been with Le-Morrison that Saturday night and saw the crash.

One witness indicated Le-Morrison was with him and "a large group of juveniles having a water gun fight," the complaint states. This person stated Le-Morrison was "being chased by someone with a water gun and that he ran into the roadway after being chased and did not see a car traveling eastbound on West Loomis Road."

An SUV struck Le-Morrison and "continued traveling eastbound on West Loomis Road. The driver never stopped and did not render any aid," per the complaint. Investigators learned a license plate from the striking vehicle was left behind – as "pieces of a 'J' and 'P' consistent with a Jeep vehicle."

Officers ran a check on the license plate that was recovered, and it was listed to an address on 60th Street. Officers went to that location and spoke with a woman who identified her boyfriend as the defendant, and said that "he drove a Jeep Cherokee with the license plate that was found on scene," the complaint states. The woman told police Grebe "had been gone all day and had been at a volleyball tournament at Classic Lanes in Oak Creek."

One to two hours later, officers returned to the 60th Street address and Grebe was there. The complaint states he told detectives he was "sorry and that 'the kid' ran into his car and his car was at Potawatomi." Grebe was arrested.

Investigators found the SUV in question in the parking lot at Potawatomi. The complaint states there "was significant damage to the front bumper cover, grill and hood." There was also other evidence of the collision on the front of the vehicle.

When questioned by investigators, Grebe said he had been at the volleyball tournament all day and "only had 2 drinks." He stated "the crash happened really quickly after he turned onto W. Loomis Road" and that "there seemed to be a party happening almost in the road and that he hit something."

Grebe told investigators "he did not know what exactly he hit, and he just went into fight or flight mode," the complaint states. After dropping his SUV at Potawatomi, the defendant told investigators he called an Uber to pick him up.