Greenfield Golden Key Motel shooting surveillance, man charged

A Hales Corners man is charged with attempted homicide after a Sept. 2 shooting at Greenfield's Golden Key Motel.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Carl Hall fired about 10 shots from a second-floor balcony at a man in his SUV. Surveillance shows how the victim took cover.

"I got people running saying they heard gunshots," said an officer at the scene.

Security footage shows a man came out of a second-story room and raised his arm. Prosecutors said you can see a gun aimed at a black SUV with the victim inside.

In the videos released by Greenfield police, you can actually hear an officer’s disbelief that the driver wasn’t hit by bullets aimed at his car.

Carl Hall taken into custody

"Nobody was hit were they?" an officer asked. "If someone was in the car, I don’t know how they weren’t."

As shots hit the windshield, police reports said the victim told officers he crawled over to the passenger side to get out and then took cover behind the car.

The man on the second floor stuck around for about 10 minutes, appearing to make a phone call and smoke before walking down the stairs. According to police reports, a woman told officers Hall called her, saying he shot someone and would be going to jail.

Police said when they arrested Hall, he showed signs of being drunk and had a bottle of Fireball Whisky on him.

Golden Key Motel

In a wooded area near the motel, police said they found a semi-automatic firearm and a box of ammunition. They also found 10 casings in the parking lot and said the SUV had 10 apparent bullet strikes.

Police said no bullets hit the victim, but Hall still faces serious charges including attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Hall was in court Thursday, Sept. 14 for his preliminary hearing. He pleaded not guilty.