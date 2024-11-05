Greenfield fatal crash involving school bus, woman identified

The Brief One person died in a crash involving a school bus on 27th Street near Howard Avenue in Greenfield on Monday, Nov. 4. On Tuesday, Nov. 5, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner identified the person who died in the crash. Four other people had to be taken to the hospital.



The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman who died on Monday morning, Nov. 4, in a crash with a school bus.

It happened in Greenfield on 27th and Howard shortly before 9 a.m.

26-year-old Kathryn Lemke died.

Medical examiner records say Lemke was driving east on Howard, and drove around traffic that was stopped at a red light, and ran the light.

That's when her car hit a school bus heading south on 27th Street.

The bus was empty, but tipped onto its side. Three other vehicles were damaged in the crash.

Lemke died at the scene. Four other people were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Greenfield school bus crash, 27th and Howard

FOX6 spoke with a witness who lives nearby.

"I saw the impact of the gray vehicle, with the other vehicle and the school bus and just saw the school bus flip over," said Gary Gotay.

The Greenfield Police Department is investigating the crash.