Greenfield assisted living fire, former owner says 'it’s devastating'

A fire tore through an assisted living facility in Greenfield Sunday morning, May 14.

The Red Cross was called to help several people without a home. One neighbor said an alert played a role in getting everyone out safely.

"It’s devastating," said Vasso Shore.

As firefighters knocked down hotspots, Shore watched nearby.

"I hope everyone is OK," said Shore. "That’s my major focus."

Greenfield fire

Shore used to own the assisted living facility at 112th and Cold Spring before selling it years ago.

"My sister and I started it in 1996 from the ground up," said Shore.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"We looked down the street," said Terry Shore. "It’s the group home. Oh my God."

The fire started before 10 a.m. on Sunday morning.

"Luckily, someone who was walking by happened to see smoke from the rear side of the building," said Justin Young from the Greenfield Fire Department. "They let workers at the facility know. In turn, they called 911 and got us here."

Young described the scene that firefighters had to face.

Greenfield fire

"There was heavy smoke coming from the backside and also the side of the building," Young said. "Cause is still undetermined."

The facility's staff gathered what they could from the burning building. The Red Cross was called to help with food and shelter.

"It’s sad. I hope they don’t have to tear it down," said Shore.

Greenfield fire

The fire department said there were no reported injuries.