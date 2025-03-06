Greenfield affordable housing project; Crowley highlights $2.5M investment

The Brief Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley lead a construction site tour of a new affordable housing development in Greenfield on Thursday. Layton Preserve is a new 45-unit apartment community in Greenfield. Milwaukee County has invested $2.5 million in federal funds to expand housing options for seniors and families.



Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, alongside public and private sector partners, on Thursday, March 6 lead a construction site tour of a new affordable housing development in Greenfield.

Milwaukee County has invested $2.5 million in federal funds to expand housing options for seniors and families.

Housing development

What we know:

According to a news release, Layton Preserve is a new 45-unit apartment community in Greenfield.

The project is all new construction and will consist of a 38-unit senior community with underground parking and a separate seven-unit non-age-restricted (family) town home building constructed on the same site.

Milwaukee County has invested $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

County Executive Crowley, along with James Mathy, Administrator for Milwaukee County Housing Services, and Bob McCaigue, Development Manager for Horizon, will provide information about this new affordable housing development inside one of the recently-finished town homes. Following brief remarks, a tour will be offered for attendees of the construction site.