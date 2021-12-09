Greendale police: Southridge Mall carjackings; 1 arrested, 3 wanted

article

One person was arrested and three suspects are wanted in connection to a series of crimes that began with a Southridge Mall carjacking on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

According to Greendale police, two male suspects displayed a weapon and stole a victim's silver Mercedes in the mall's TJ Maxx parking lot around 2 p.m.

The now-stolen Mercedes returned to Southridge Mall on Wednesday, Dec. 8 around 6:30 p.m., police said – this time with four male occupants. The suspects then unsuccessfully tried to carjack another vehicle in the Macy's parking lot before displaying multiple weapons and carjacking a gray BMW near the Marcus Bistroplex.

Later Wednesday night, Milwaukee police spotted the stolen Mercedes and began a chase, arresting one suspect – a boy. The BMW and the three other suspects have not been found.

The Greendale Police Department is investigating each of the incidents.

Anyone with information or video footage pertaining to any of the incidents is asked to call the Greendale Police Department at 414-423-2121.