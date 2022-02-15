Greendale police investigate shots fired near 51st and Grange

article

Greendale police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened along S. 51st Street just north of W. Grange Avenue on Monday, Feb. 14.

Officials say just before 8 a.m. Monday, a citizen showed up at the Greendale Police Department to report what they thought were gun shots that had occurred overnight.

Officers later learned that multiple gun shots had been fired at around 1 a.m. along S. 51st Street. It appears the shots were directed at a specific residence. No one was injured.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Greendale officials believe this is an isolated incident – and there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information or video footage pertaining to this investigation, you are urged to contact the Greendale Police Department at 414-423-2121 -- and reference case #22-1850.