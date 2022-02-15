Expand / Collapse search

Greendale police investigate shots fired near 51st and Grange

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

GREENDALE, Wis. - Greendale police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened along S. 51st Street just north of W. Grange Avenue on Monday, Feb. 14.

Officials say just before 8 a.m. Monday, a citizen showed up at the Greendale Police Department to report what they thought were gun shots that had occurred overnight.

Officers later learned that multiple gun shots had been fired at around 1 a.m. along S. 51st Street. It appears the shots were directed at a specific residence. No one was injured.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Greendale officials believe this is an isolated incident – and there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information or video footage pertaining to this investigation, you are urged to contact the Greendale Police Department at 414-423-2121 -- and reference case #22-1850.

Greendale firefighter's home catches fire while he is on duty
article

Greendale firefighter's home catches fire while he is on duty

The Greendale Fire Department is making an appeal for donations after the home of one of its firefighters started on fire Monday night, Feb. 14.

Teddy bear found at Milwaukee airport; reunited with 5-year-old boy
article

Teddy bear found at Milwaukee airport; reunited with 5-year-old boy

A happy ending in Milwaukee! A teddy bear found at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport was reunited with its 5-year-old owner, Ezekiel Burnett, on Tuesday morning, Feb. 15.

Milwaukee Rosen Automotive car lot crash, 6-8 vehicles damaged

Shocking footage shows the moment a speeding driver crashed into several vehicles at a Rosen Automotive Group on 27th Street.