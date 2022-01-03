Greendale schools adjust, COVID spike among staff

article

Greendale elementary school students will return to in-person learning Tuesday, Jan. 4. This, after Greendale Schools were closed Monday, Jan. 3 "because of a high percentage of instructional staff in isolation or quarantine due to positive COVID-19 cases."

Face coverings are required for all students, staff, and visitors to Greendale’s elementary schools. An acceptable face-covering includes any piece of snugly fitting fabric or disposable mask that covers the nose and mouth.

Greendale Middle School and Greendale High School students will transition to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, Jan. 4, through Friday, Jan. 7.

Report any student positive COVID-19 case to covid@greendaleschools.org. FREE COVID-19 testing will continue as usual on school days. Appointments are required. Registration information is found on the website.

Greendale Middle School and Greendale High School students with IEPs have digital learning plans. During the time of short-term virtual learning at the middle and high school levels, these students' IEP services will move to virtual services.

Greendale Middle School and Greendale High School buildings are open during normal school hours. Middle and high school students who need to collect learning materials (books, notebooks, tech devices/chargers, etc.) from their lockers should come to their school today to collect those materials. GMS and GHS will remain open for student materials pick up until 6:00 p.m. Monday. The Technology Help Desk, located in the GHS library, will be open for extended hours Monday (until 6:00 p.m.) for those needing a digital Hot Spot, loaner device, or with other tech needs. During virtual learning days, the Help Desk is open from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

During the time of short-term virtual learning at the middle and high school levels, curbside lunch will be available from the circle drive at GHS. The elementary school menu will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Jan. 4 through Jan. 7.