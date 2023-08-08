Wedding horse escapes Boerner Botanical Gardens, trots down Grange

article

A horse scheduled to appear at a Hales Corners wedding appears to have had cold feet Saturday, Aug. 5 – or would it be cold hooves?

According to Greendale police, the horse was supposed to appear at a Boerner Botanical Gardens wedding in Hales Corners, but was frightened by music and ran off.

Police received several phone calls about the runaway horse near Grange and Gardenway. An officer was on a traffic stop in the area at the time and spotted the animal trotting through a soccer field before heading onto the road.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Horse gets loose from wedding at Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners (Courtesy: Greendale Police Department)

The horse headed east on Grange, where it was slowed down by traffic. Near 76th and Grange – more than two miles from the wedding venue – police said a passerby was able to get out of their vehicle, take the reins and lead the horse to safety.

The horse was returned to its handler. Police said the horse is believed to be OK.