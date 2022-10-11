Greendale 'racing crash,' teen drivers cited: police
GREENDALE, Wis. - The Greendale Police Department said two teens were hurt in a "racing crash" Monday, Oct. 10.
Police said the crash happened near Root River Parkway and Parkview Road after the drivers had gotten out of school for the day. They were racing side by side, police said, when they encountered an on-coming truck. At that time, one of the drivers swerved and hit the other.
Both cars left the roadway, one of which hit a tree and rolled over. Both teens had "minimal injuries," according to police. Both drivers were also cited.