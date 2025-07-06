Greendale pursuit, squad crash; officer injured

article

The Brief A Greendale police officer was injured in a squad crash on Sunday, July 6. An officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that fled from the scene, initiating a pursuit. The squad struck a light pole and caught fire at the intersection of Rawson and 76th in Franklin.



A Greendale police officer was injured in a squad crash on Sunday, July 6.

What we know:

The Greendale Police Department said it happened just after 5 p.m. An officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that fled from the scene, initiating a pursuit.

During the pursuit, an uninvolved vehicle pulled in front of the squad car, causing the officer to swerve to avoid collision. As a result, the squad struck a light pole and caught fire at the intersection of Rawson and 76th in Franklin.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The fire was extinguished and the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GPD at (414) 423-2121.