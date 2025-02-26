Greendale police squad sideswiped during traffic stop, caught on cam

The Brief A Greendale police squad was sideswiped by a pickup truck during a traffic stop. The incident happened late on Tuesday, Feb. 25 on Loomis Road near Grange Avenue. Neither the officer nor the person in the rear of the squad was hurt.



A Greendale Police Department squad was sideswiped during a traffic stop on Loomis Road on Tuesday, Feb. 25 – and it was captured on dashcam.

Traffic stop on Loomis

What we know:

The traffic stop of a car happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. During this time, the squad was sideswiped by a full-size pickup truck on Loomis Road just south of Grange Avenue. The striking vehicle did not stop and continued north on Loomis.

Neither the officer nor the person seated in the rear seat of the squad at the time of the collision was hurt.

The striking vehicle was unable to be located, and its driver is being sought.

Officials say the truck may be a newer model Toyota Tundra, and it is expected to have significant damage to its passenger side mirror and/or body.

If anyone has information regarding the striking vehicle or its driver, you are urged to contact the Greendale Police Department at 414-423-2121.