Greendale police chase ends with fiery squad crash in Franklin
GREENDALE, Wis. - New video from the Greendale Police Department shows the moment an officer’s squad slammed into a light pole in Franklin during a pursuit over the summer.
What we know:
What started as a routine traffic stop quickly escalated when the driver took off, sending the officer speeding through the streets in pursuit. But the chase came to a sudden halt.
After another car pulled out in front of the squad, the officer swerved to avoid it and crashed into a light pole.
With witnesses just feet away, other officers rushed in and pushed people back. Firefighters then worked quickly to extinguish flames from the squad.
Dig deeper:
Despite the violent crash, police said the officer inside was not seriously injured. His hand was wrapped at the scene before being taken to a hospital for evaluation.
It remains unclear whether anyone was cited for the crash or if the suspect who fled was arrested. Police have not yet released further details.
The Source: The information in this post was collected and produced by FOX6 News with an open records request.