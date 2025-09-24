Greendale police chase ends with fiery squad crash in Franklin

The Brief A Greendale officer’s squad car slammed into a light pole in Franklin during a chase after a driver fled a traffic stop. Firefighters rushed to put out flames while officers pushed bystanders back from the scene. Police said the officer suffered only minor injuries, with his hand wrapped at the scene and later checked at the hospital.



New video from the Greendale Police Department shows the moment an officer’s squad slammed into a light pole in Franklin during a pursuit over the summer.

What we know:

What started as a routine traffic stop quickly escalated when the driver took off, sending the officer speeding through the streets in pursuit. But the chase came to a sudden halt.

After another car pulled out in front of the squad, the officer swerved to avoid it and crashed into a light pole.

With witnesses just feet away, other officers rushed in and pushed people back. Firefighters then worked quickly to extinguish flames from the squad.

Dig deeper:

Despite the violent crash, police said the officer inside was not seriously injured. His hand was wrapped at the scene before being taken to a hospital for evaluation.

It remains unclear whether anyone was cited for the crash or if the suspect who fled was arrested. Police have not yet released further details.