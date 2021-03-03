Expand / Collapse search

Greendale police pull over speeder and uncover drugs, money

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
GREENDALE, Wis. - Greendale police stopped a vehicle for speeding on Grange Avenue Tuesday night, March 2 -- and came away with much more. 

Officials say the vehicle was pulled over for doing roughly 50 miles an hour in a 35 mph zone. 

A search of the vehicle turned up the following: 

  • 40 grams of packaged marijuana,
  • Scale
  • Baggies
  • Rubber bands
  • $1,500 in cash

Credit: Greendale Police Department

The man driving the vehicle was arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver. He was taken to the Milwaukee County Jail pending charges by the district attorney's office.

