Greendale man accused; drunk driving in Madison area, 4th offense

A 30-year-old Greendale man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol in Dane County for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense on Monday evening, May 29.

A state trooper stopped the Greendale driver in the DeForest area shortly before 10 p.m. Monday for "failure to maintain lane."

When the trooper approached the vehicle, he spotted signs of impairment. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were conducted, and the driver was arrested for OWI 4th Offense.

The driver was taken for a legal blood draw, a news release says.