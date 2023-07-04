Greendale Declaration of Independence reading; 17-year tradition

article

People in the Village of Greendale kicked off Independence Day 2023 celebrations with a reading of the U.S. Declaration of Independence.

The reading took place in front of Greendale Village Hall. Volunteers each read a paragraph. Leaders then discussed the United States gaining our independence from Great Britain.

"Awesome to celebrate the freedoms of our country, the liberties we have, that's amongst people who want to take a moment out of their day and just celebrate with people who value freedom and value the liberties we have here."

Greendale Village Hall

The reading of the Declaration of Independence has become a Greendale tradition – which started back in 2007.