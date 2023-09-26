Greendale home invasion, beating; delay in case for man accused

Greendale police say an 83-year-old woman's house was broken into. She was strangled, tied up and beaten. FOX6 News spoke with the family of the victim on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Sean Morris was sentenced to six years in prison for a burglary and attempted burglary in 2017. He served his time, and was released three months ago. The victim's family was frustrated as Morris is charged with burglary again – this time seriously injuring their loved one.

Mooris, 25, was supposed to be in court Tuesday but his preliminary hearing was postponed because the public defender just got the case on Monday.

Sean Morris

Dan Miller, the victim's nephew, was sitting in the courtroom gallery.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"My whole frustration level is, over the years, seeing the whole repeat offender title; why does that keep happening," Miller said.

Morris is charged with breaking into a Greendale woman's home near Forest Home and Edgerton shortly after midnight on Sept. 13. Prosecutors say he strangled the 83-year-old woman until she passed out, tied her to the bed, beat her, and stole from her.

"She was in that bad of shape, one side of her face was so swollen and so black, it was days before that went down," Miller said.

Dan Miller

The woman has a broken nose and needed surgery to repair internal bleeding in her face. Miller said his aunt was in the intensive care unit for nearly two weeks.

Morris remains in custody on a $75,000 bond and Department of Corrections hold.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Court records show Morris has a history of mental illness and substance abuse. At sentencing in his earlier cases, the judge said Morris was "at a high risk to commit burglaries in the future." After conviction, Morris made multiple attempts to get into substance abuse programs. All were denied.

Miller said his aunt is recovering.

Morris is due back in court in October. FOX6 News reached out to his attorney, but we have not heard back.