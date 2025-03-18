Green Lake County wildfire burns 700+ acres, investigation underway

article

The Brief A wildfire burned roughly 720 acres in Green Lake County on Monday. The Big Island Fire broke out in the White River Marsh State Wildlife Area. The fire is under investigation.



Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources fire crews and local agencies on Monday responded to a roughly 720-acre wildfire in Green Lake County.

What we know:

The Big Island Fire broke out in the White River Marsh State Wildlife Area around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. It burned on both state and private land.

As of 9 p.m. on Monday, two homes had been evacuated and six structures were threatened, but no injuries were reported, and no structures were lost.

In addition to DNR crews and local first responders, two U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service units responded to the scene.

What we don't know:

The fire is under investigation. The Wisconsin DNR said no department or private approved prescribed burn was in the area at the start of the fire.

In a Facebook post hours before the fire started, the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office said fire danger was "very high" and burning would not be allowed due to fire weather conditions.

What you can do:

The DNR urges the public to check fire danger before conducting outdoor burning activities.

For the most current fire situation and evacuation information, check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website.