Green Day at American Family Field on Aug. 24

Green Day will make a stop at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas as special guests.

"We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride," said Green Day.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Additionally, fans can sign up for Green Day’s mailing list by Tuesday, Nov. 7 to get first access to presale tickets.

More pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. at greenday.com.

Citi is the official card of The Saviors Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, guided tours on stage, access to Green Day Hospitality Lounge, VIP entry, exclusive merch packages and more. For more information, visit greenday.com.