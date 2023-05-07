Green Bay police recover vehicle, body from Fox River

article

The Green Bay Police Department recovered a vehicle containing a person from the Fox River on Saturday, May 6, according to an article from FOX 6's news partner WLUK.

The police said a call came in about a vehicle in the Fox River around 7 p.m. The dive team was on the scene, along with several other officers and emergency units.

Captain Jeff Brester said it appears a small vehicle traveling eastbound went into the river just to the south of the bridge before it crosses the Fox River.

WLUK-TV reported that police recovered the vehicle at 11 p.m., and one person was found dead.

The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge was reopened at 11:30 p.m.