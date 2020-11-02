Green Bay police: Racine man linked to 1986 cold case via DNA

What led police to suspect a Racine man 34 years after he allegedly killed a woman in Green Bay? That is one of the questions Green Bay police answered in a news conference on Monday, Nov. 2.

Lou Griffin

The news conference comes four days after police announced the arrest of 65-year-old Lou Griffin for the murder of Lisa Holstead. Griffin has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of Holstead. The body of the 22-year-old woman was found in a swamp in a Green Bay nature area in August 1986. Investigators say back then Griffin lived within a few miles of where the victim's body was found.

Lisa Holstead (WLUK file image)

Officials said on Monday that forensics genetic genealogy helped them solve this case. According to a criminal complaint, investigators linked Griffin to the murder by matching his DNA to a sample found at the scene. Police tracked Griffin and got his DNA from beer cans and a cigarette he threw away.

The complaint says Griffin initially denied ever seeing Holstead. However, when presented with the DNA evidence, he said he must have had sex with her, but did not kill her. He said he did not remember having sex with her.

A $1 million cash bond was issued for Griffin last week. He is due back in court on Dec. 10.

Associated Press contributed to this report.