Friends’ Packers passion welcomes next generation of fans

There are few things greater than the bond between two Green Bay Packers fans.

For Brandon Prell and Steve LaMere, Packers memories were made together.

"Cold games, hot games, good games bad games," LaMere said. "All the games kind of run together. The big thing is getting together with Brandon."

"Both of us grew up with families, well instilled into the packers tradition," said Prell.

The friends met in college in Minnesota and have been supporting the Green & Gold at games for decades.

"We were the few packers fans amongst Vikings fans," LaMere said.

Steve LaMere and Brandon Prell

Their first game was in 1994.

"The Packers won, so it was a memorable experience and well worth it," Prell said. "We had a great time, we had to do it again the next year and the next year and the next year."

After 29 years on the wait list, Prell is now a season ticket holder -- inviting LaMere to Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Steve LaMere and Brandon Prell

For years, their kids have heard the gameday stories. This year, they will join the fun.

"He’s made me want to go to the games, and now he’s bringing me to one," said Kallen Prell, Brandon's son.

Prell will bring his three children from Minnesota on Sunday.

Kallen and Stanton Prell, Avery LeMere

"I’m super excited because my first Packers game is going to be an NFC Championship game and a playoff game," Stanton Prell, Brandon's son, said.

LaMere and his son, Avery, will drive up from Oak Creek.

"I’m super excited for the game, I think it’s going to be awesome. I think we can get it done," said Avery LaMere.

"We’ll all be together. Looking forward to a fantastic game. Hopefully a win. Another Super Bowl," Steve LaMere said.

Their friendship and treasured tradition now continues, welcoming the next generation of Packers fans.