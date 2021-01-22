Expand / Collapse search

Get the NFC Championship Game hype started during a FOX6 online special

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, Wis. - We are as excited as you about the NFC Championship Game seen only on FOX6 this Sunday, Jan. 24! Kickoff is set for just after 2 p.m.

To get the hype started early, we present our viewers with a digital-only, live-streamed news special that starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday -- and takes you right up to kickoff! It's all sponsored by Pella Windows & Doors of Wisconsin.

IMPORTANT: We'll embed the live stream right in this post! 

The FOX6 News and Sports teams will lay out what's on the line -- and get you ready for the big game -- and who knows, maybe what lies ahead.

We invite you to tune in on the FOX6 News Milwaukee Facebook page. We'll also be streaming on FOX6Now.com and the FOX6 News app.

