Green Bay Packers buy Foamation, original creator of Cheesehead

article

The Green Bay Packers organization announced on Monday, July 24 that the team has acquired Foamation Inc., the company responsible for creating the original Cheesehead hat.

The team then unveiled a series of Foamation products that have the word "OWNER" emblazoned on them.

Packers President Mark Murphy said the Cheesehead has become a universally-recognized symbol for Wisconsinites and Packers fans.

"With the Packers and the Pro Shop being the largest purchaser, (Foamation) approached the team about the next steps," Murphy said. "We felt we were in a good position to take over and grow the brand."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"The Cheesehead brand has been a challenging business to be in for the last 30 something years," said Ralph Bruno, Foamation founder. "We're very excited to see what some of the cheesehead products are going to be looking like in the near future."

Ralph Bruno, original Cheesehead creator

A news release says Bruno first wore the Cheesehead hat to a Brewers game, after having the idea for the unique headwear while reupholstering his mother’s couch and seeking an opportunity to poke fun at the sports fans south of Wisconsin. He burned holes in the foam to give it a Swiss cheese-like appearance and painted it yellow to look like cheddar. The one-of-a-kind hat turned out to be big hit while Bruno was tailgating before the game, and a new tradition began; the Cheesehead has since become a universally recognized symbol for Wisconsinites and Packers fans.

The first new products with Foamation are now available at the Packers Pro Shop.

Bruno was later presented with an official game ball.

Foamation Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Milwaukee.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This announcement comes on the morning of the team's annual shareholders meeting at Lambeau Field.