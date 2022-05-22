Green Alert issued for Kenosha veteran

A Green Alert has been issued for Jason Sanchez, 46, from Kenosha. He was last seen on May 21st around noon.

He left on foot. He spoke to a family member around 7 p.m. stating he would return. He has not returned or had contact with anybody since.

Sanchez is described as a male, Hispanic, 5'11" tall, 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray pants.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5209.