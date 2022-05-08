Green Alert issued for Kenosha veteran

Kenosha police are asking for help locating a missing veteran last seen around 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.

Jason Sanchez, 46, was seen leaving the Dayton Residential Center on foot at that time. No one has had contact with him since.

He is described as a white male, 5'11" 224 pounds with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes. He is either wearing sweatpants or jeans.

No photo of Sanchez was available.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Kenosha police at 262-656-1234.