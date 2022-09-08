Green Alert canceled: Greenfield veteran found safe

article

UPDATE: The Green Alert for David Joecks was canceled Thursday. He has been found safe.

A Green Alert was issued Thursday, Sept. 8 for missing veteran David Joecks of Greenfield – last seen Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Joecks, 41, is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 232 pounds with brown eyes and graying brown hair. He was wearing a blue polo, black pants and black shoes.

Police said Joecks left his home around 10 a.m Wednesday for a job interview in downtown Milwaukee. He completed the interview and left some time between 1:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. that day. He does not have a vehicle and would be on foot.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.