Greater Milwaukee Committee: Evers' Cabinet member to lead

MADISON, Wis. - The top administrator in Gov. Tony Evers’ Cabinet will be leaving next month to head the Greater Milwaukee Committee, a private sector civic organization.

Joel Brennan will step down as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Administration. Evers appointed Brennan in December 2018.

"Secretary Brennan has been a part of my administration since the very beginning, and I want to thank him for his service to the people of Wisconsin over the last three years," Evers said in a statement. "Especially over the last 19 months, the Department of Administration has been a critical partner in supporting our state and our economic recovery efforts, and I wish Secretary Brennan and his family all the best."

Brennan will succeed GMC President Julia Taylor, who announced her retirement earlier this year after 19 years with the organization.

Evers also announced that Department of Financial Institutions Secretary Kathy Koltin Blumenfeld will take Brennan's job when he departs on Jan. 17.

Before working in the Evers’ administration, Brennan was the president and CEO of Discovery World in Milwaukee. He led the museum from 2007 to 2019.

Brennan grew up in the Milwaukee area and lives in the city with his family.

