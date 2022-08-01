Great Lakes Dragaway fatal crash: Driver was going '200 mph'

article

Kenosha County deputies were called to the Great Lakes Dragaway around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a serious vehicle crash.

Initial reports indicated that a custom, late-model Corvette drag car had lost control on the track while racing and struck a concrete wall at a speed of 200 mph. According to a release, the driver was wearing a helmet and full safety restraints while operating the race car.

According to deputies on scene, the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was taken to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.

The driver was identified as Charles Weck, 66, from Marengo, Ill.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.