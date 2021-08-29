Expand / Collapse search

Gravity Fest at Little Switzerland

Mountain biking course at Little Switzerland

Gravity Fest at Little Switzerland is this weekend in Slinger.

SLINGER, Wis. - Gravity Fest 2021 at Little Switzerland features full lift access to the bike park and fun, bike-themed games and activities for all skill levels.

Hundreds of biking enthusiasts from around the Midwest attended.

Along with three days of access to the Little Switzerland Bike Park trails, events will also include a race for participants 12 years old and under, best whip/trick event, a long jump, the Huffy toss, an uphill biking climb, wheelie contest, and more.

Brhett gets some air at Gravity Fest

With plenty of pads, Brhett Vickery takes on the mountain biking course at Gravity Fest at Little Switzerland.

Gravity Fest at Little Switzerland

Mountain biking in Slinger this weekend.