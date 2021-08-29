Gravity Fest at Little Switzerland

Gravity Fest 2021 at Little Switzerland features full lift access to the bike park and fun, bike-themed games and activities for all skill levels.

Hundreds of biking enthusiasts from around the Midwest attended.

Along with three days of access to the Little Switzerland Bike Park trails, events will also include a race for participants 12 years old and under, best whip/trick event, a long jump, the Huffy toss, an uphill biking climb, wheelie contest, and more.

For more information on Gravity Fest, check out their website.