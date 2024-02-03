Expand / Collapse search

Grant Park alligator, South Milwaukee officer reunite at Pet Expo MKE

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Officer Lewison and "Lil Crusher" the alligator at Pet Expo MKE (Courtesy: SMPD Facebook)

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The South Milwaukee police officer who found an alligator at Grant Park last year reunited with the reptile Saturday, Feb. 3.

In a Facebook post, the police department said Officer Tim Lewison and "Lil Crusher" the alligator got together at Pet Expo MKE. The officer found the alligator at the beach on Nov. 6, 2023 – and contacted Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission to safely secure the animal.

'Lil Crusher' the alligator at Pet Expo MKE

Cindy Steinle, Director of the Reptile Interaction Area at Pet Expo MKE, joined FOX6 WakeUp to show us a small alligator rescued from South Milwaukee.

Pet Expo MKE was held at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center. Now in its 19th year, the event aims to raise money for the state's homeless pet population and showcases hundreds of adoptable animals. There were no live animal sales.