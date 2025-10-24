Grafton shooting suspect arrested, victim flown to hospital: sheriff
GRAFTON, Wis. - The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a shooting on Friday night, Oct. 24.
What they're saying:
It happened on Lake Shore Road in the town of Grafton, near the Lion's Den Gorge Nature Preserve. The sheriff's office said it was called about an "active domestic violence related incident" around 3:50 p.m.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Grafton police officers were the first at the scene, announced their presence and went into a home. They heard a woman calling for help and, as officers approached, a suspect fired multiple shots – striking the woman.
The suspect, a 53-year-old man, was taken into custody without incident and to the Ozaukee County Jail. The victim, a 48-year-old woman, was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.
No officers or deputies were injured. The sheriff's office said there is no ongoing threat to the public, and it was an isolated incident. The shooting remains under investigation.
The Source: The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office released information about the shooting.